Orji Kalu commends FG for establishing ultra-modern diagnostic centre in Umuahia

Orji Kalu



Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the establishment of an ultra-modern diagnostic centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia.

Kalu in a letter of appreciation to the President, said that the newly commissioned project would reduce medical tourism by providing access to quality healthcare services.

He said that the project funded by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) was expected to provide real-time diagnostic services to patients in the South East and South South regions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the 5.5 million-dollar centre was virtually commissioned on Tuesday to raise the bar in the quality and standard of diagnostic services in the two regions for the benefit of Nigerians.

Describing it as a legacy project, Kalu commended the efforts of the leadership of the NSIA in repositioning the country’s healthcare system through strategic investments in the health economy.

According to the former governor of Abia, the newly commissioned NSIA-Umuahia Diagnostic Centre is a further testament to the efforts of the Federal Government in providing qualitative and accessible healthcare services to Nigerians.

“The President deserves commendation for the novel and appropriate vision of choosing and locating the centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia state.

“It is a needed infrastructure provided at the appropriate time considering the COVID-19 pandemic and other health issues across the world.

“With the newly commissioned diagnostic centre, Nigerians can access accurate and real time diagnostic services.

“The centre will enhance the capacity of health professionals in Nigeria.

“It is our earnest expectation that the era of medical tourism for our people in the South East shall soon be viewed from the rear view mirror of history in the era of President Muhammadu Buhari with visionary and milestone projects like this,’’ Kalu said.

While emphasising that infrastructural development remained Federal Government’s priority, Kalu noted that the newly inaugurated centre would alleviate the disease burden of Nigerians, especially people suffering from non-communicable diseases such as cancer.

He urged the NSIA and the hospital to ensure appropriate maintenance of the facility, adding that the private-public partnership model adopted by NSIA would stimulate additional investments in the health sector.

