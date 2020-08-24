Orji Kalu lauds Stanel Group’s CEO over COVID-19 donation to less privileged



Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu has commended the chairman of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, over COVID-19 palliatives he donated to the less privileged and his contribution to the economic development of Nigeria

Kalu, who gave the commendation during a visit to Uzochukwu in his Abuja residence, told the investor that his philanthropy and impact on Nigeria’s economy could not be ignored.

“I am, in deed, proud of his your laudable contributions towards the development of Nigerian economy.

“Keep it up, ” he said.

Receiving the former Abia State governor and his entourage, Uzochukwu expressed appreciation for the honour accorded him by the august visit.

“Senator, I am quite elated and humbled by this august visit despite your busy schedules. I appreciate,” he said.

Uzochukwu recently donated palliative of one million loaves of Stanel bread to vulnerable Nigerians.

He also embarked on massive outreaches to Correctional centres (prisons), orphanage homes, widows, the blinds training centre as well as hospital visitations to put smiles on the faces of the people across the country.

The development shocked the recipients in their respective centres as they prayed for the donor.

Among Senator Kalu’s entourage were Femi Bamisile, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), member House of Representative, Obinna Chidoka, APC chieftains, Tony Nwoye, Mustapha Habib, among others.

