Ortom raises concern over marginalisation of Benue by FG

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has raised concern over what he described as the marginalisation of the State in the distribution of projects and appointive positions by the Federal Government.

Governor Ortom made this known when he hosted the Federal Commissioner representing Benue State at the Federal Character Commission, Mr Silas Macikpah in Makurdi.

He said, “Benue State has been shortchanged for long in terms of appointments and distribution of projects but I hope that as an experienced politician, the new federal commissioner would correct the anomaly.”

He said as a federating unit in Nigeria, Benue would continue to synergise with the Federal Government with a view to getting its fair share of appointments and distribution of other resources.

While congratulating Mr Macikpah on his appointment, the Governor assured him of the support of his administration to enable him to succeed.

Earlier, the Federal Character Commissioner, said the mandate of the commission includes ensuring fair and equitable distribution of positions in public service, distribution of socio-economic amenities and infrastructural facilities among the federating units.

He stated that guidelines and formula for correcting all issues of marginalization had been drawn and were awaiting parliamentary approval and presidential assent, stressing that the cries of marginalization had been tackled to an appreciable level.

Mr Macikpa commended Governor Ortom for the maintenance of peace and security in the state as well as the provision of infrastructure and good governance for Benue people.

