Osihmen scores first Napoli goal

By Oluwamayomikun Orekoya

Napoli began pre-season training on Monday with Victor Osimhen scoring his first goal in front of excited Gil Azzurri faithful at the Patini stadium.

The former Lille striker, who became Napoli’s most expensive transfer in a 80 million Euro deal, found the net for the first time in a Napoli jersey, tapping in a Kevin Malcuit cross from close range and was paired with Belgium international Dries Mertens in the reduced field.

The formations lined up on the field have been divided into yellow and white. Osimhen paired with Mertens in the whites and received a lot of applause from the hundreds of fans who were able to follow the Azzurri inside the Patini stadium.

The first goal of the season was scored by Lorenzo Insigne.

The Partenopei worked out a system to allow fans in to view the training sessions and pre-season friendlies in Castel di Sangro from August 24 to September 4.

Only 500 are allowed in at a time, to allow for social distancing, while supporters must also wear masks.

This is effectively the first time in Italy since the March lockdown that fans have been allowed back into the stands for a football event.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis was also present to watch the games between ranks and the Azzurri will return to the field tomorrow afternoon.

The former Charleroi of Belgium star is expected to star for the Super Eagles when the 2021 AFCON qualifiers resume in November with a double header against Sierra Leone.