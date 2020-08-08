Osimhen draws inspiration from Napoli legends

Oluwamayomikun OREKOYA with Agency Reports

NAPOLI new signing Victor Osimhen is proud to be in a club that football legends including Diego Maradona, Gonzalo Hugian and Edinson Cavani once graced the club’s blue colours.

The 21-year-old striker, speaking to German radio station Sport1 spoke about his move to Naples, saying that the club is an historic club and he hopes his stay in the club would be a step forward in his burgeoning career.

Osimhen became the Serie A club’s record signing after joining for an initial €70 million fee potentially rising to €80 million from French side Lille where he scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the Ligue 1 side in all competitions last season before French football was called off due to Covid-19.

Maradona joined Napoli in 1984, scoring 81 times in 188 games, winning the Serie A title twice, Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup once in eight years for the South Italian side while Cavani and Hugain spent three years respectively in the early part of this decade.

“I hope to make a real and important step forward in my career with this adventure at Napoli,” Osimhen said. “I have the opportunity to make history in a truly glorious club like Napoli where some great players such as Maradona, Cavani and Higuain played.

“Next year we will play in the Europa League and I want to help the team do well in this competition too, not just in Serie A.”

