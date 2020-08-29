Daily News

Osimhen nets hat-trick in Napoli friendly win

VICTOR Osimhen scored a hat-trick in the first eight minutes of Napoli’s 11-0 friendly win over L’Aquila, with Lorenzo Insigne’s treble, Dries Mertens and Chucky Lozano braces too.

The Partenopei officially began their pre-season preparations with a mini-tournament against local teams Castel di Sangro and L’Aquila.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso used a 4-3-3 formation for the opener, a 10-0 victory over Castel di Sangro with Matteo Politano bagging a hat-trick, braces for Arkadiusz Milik and Amin Younes, then goals for Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Gianluca Gaetano and a spectacular Kalidou Koulibaly overhead kick.

Gattuso changed things up for the second match with L’Aquila, which was probably closer to the team we’ll see starting the Serie A season.

It was a 4-2-3-1 system with Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne fanning out behind summer signing Osimhen.

