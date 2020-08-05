Osimhen’s agent reveals why Napoli hitman picked Number 9

Victor Osimhen’s new agent, William D’Avila has revealed why the Super Eagles striker chose the No 9 jersey of Napoli.

For the upcoming season, Osimhen will wear the number 9 kit for the first time in his professional career at club level, but a number he has worn with pride for the Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles, Olympic Eagles and Super Eagles.

Explaining why his client picked the number 9 shirt, D’Avila said: “He’s a goal machine. He chose the number 9, but he doesn’t give a damn about the shirt number. He just thinks about going on the field and scoring.”

The 21-year-old Osimhen became the most expensive African-born player in history after joining Napoli for a fee of 70 million euros, excluding bonuses.

Osimhen likens Naples to Lagos

Africa’s most expensive player, Victor Osimhen has likened the city of Naples to Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence, Lagos.

Osimhen Thursday sealed a five-year contract with Italian Series A giants, Napoli. The former Lille of France striker who won Marc Vivien Foes player of the year award in French Ligue 1, described the city as similar to Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous state.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations bronze winner expressed delight over the deal adding that his parents would be proud of him.

Vanguard

