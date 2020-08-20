Osinbajo, Utomi, Oditah for WOC webinar

By Adebisi Onanuga

Stakeholders in the justice sector and leading industry players will on Saturday participate in a solution-driven discussion towards developing an institutional concept for justice.

The webinar titled: Developing an institutional concept of justice in Nigeria is organised by Wole Olanipekun and Co (WOC) and will feature Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

Prof. Fidelis Oditah (QC), (SAN), former Lagos Court of Arbitration President Yemi Candide-Johnson (SAN), Brie Stevens-Hoare (QC), former Commonwealth Lawyers Association President Boma Alabi and co-founder, Lagos Business School Prof. Pat Utomi will be among the speakers.

WOC Managing Partner, Bode Olanipekun, said: “In view of the fact that most citizens have an expectation of, and a stake in, justice, it is axiomatic that the concept itself and the vehicles for its delivery are communal and national issues that require a consensus (from at least the majority) as to what the acceptable standards should be.”

He said it was for this reason that the team was assembled.