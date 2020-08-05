Osun court penalises expatriate, 53 residents for not wearing facemask

From Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo on Tuesday sentenced an expatriate, Elisan Mohammed and 53 residents to two hours community service without an option of fine for not wearing a facemask in a public place.

The state COVID-19 Joint Task Force had arrested 56 violators and they were prosecuted by the Ministry of Justice.

The prosecution team led by Mr. Adekunle Adeniyi told the court that Elisan Mohammed and 55 others yesterday at 11:30 a.m. conducted themselves in a manner to cause a breach of public peace by not following laid down guideline in respect of COVID-19 pandemic as stipulated by Osun State Government. The team said the violators thereby endanger the lives of public and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 249(d)(3) of Criminal Code Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The expatriate and other defendant pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Mr. Najite Okobe, who was the legal counsel to the defendants, urged the court to convict and caution them all because they are first time offender.

However, he appealed to the court to caution and discharged three of the defendants on health ground.

