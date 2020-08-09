Osun deity: Palace Chiefs resist priest’s attempt to takeover temple

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

An attempt by an Osun priest, Chief Olayiwola Adigun to take control of the deity’s temple was on Saturday resisted by devotees and palace chiefs.

Osun temple which is located inside Ataoja of Osogbo’s palace, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, has been a subject of litigation after the monarch appointed another priest and priestess to take over the temple’s affairs.

A State High Court had in August last year declared Ataoja’s decision null and void, asking Olayiwola to take charge of the temple. However, the monarch applied for a stay of execution which was also struck out May this year by the court.

It was gathered that a copy of the court pronouncement was placed on the temple’s wall on Friday.

Priest Olayiwola and his followers arrived at the palace around 10 am and headed for the temple, where he worshipped the deity before the arrival of some palace chiefs and factional leaders of the temple arrived.

Their arrival led to an argument as to the legality of access to the temple. While Olayiwola said he has come to take charge of the temple, the new priest simply referred to as Moshood said it is impossible.

A palace chief instructed the Police Sergeant attached to the palace to throw Olayiwola and his aides out of the palace, but the priest quickly said there was no need since they were not at the temple for a fight before asking his aides to vacate temple.

While the altercation lasted, a lady dressed in red clothing, who was said to be the maiden calabash bearer was cursing Olayiwola for stepping into the palace, having instituted a case against the monarch.

Speaking after living the palace, Olayiwola disclosed that their mission to the temple was simply to act in line with the ruling of the State High Court which instructed that he should return to his position as the Chief priest of the temple.

He added that he would not be involved in any clash with anyone but rather return to court for further action.

When Sunday Vanguard returned to the palace around 11 am and for the second time around 1 pm to seek official palace reaction, the palace gate had been shut while security at the gate said they were instructed not to allow anyone inside the palace.

