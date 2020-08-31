‘Osun economy being revived’

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said on Sunday that his administration is reviving the economy through blockage of leakages.

He spoke at a special service commemorating the 29th anniversary of the creation of the state, held at St. Benedict Cathedral Church, Station Road, Osogbo.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, said they remained resolute and determined to bring prosperity to the people.

The Lord Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, Rev. John Oyetola, represented by Rev. Fr. Kenneth Adesina, congratulated the people for having someone like Governor Oyetola at the helm.