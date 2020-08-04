Osun hands over Pa Fasanmi remains to Ekiti govt

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The government of Osun State on Tuesday handed over the remains of the late Senator Ayo Fasanmi to the Ekiti State Government, for his interment at St. John Cathedral, Iye Ekiti.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Ismail Omipidan disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement that was made available to newsmen.

He said Governor Adegboyega Oyetola (represented by his deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi) was part of the eminent personalities who thronged Ekiti State on Tuesday, to pay their last respect to the late Afenifere leader.

“The short farewell ceremony took place at Itawure, the border of the two states. This was done to avoid breaching the COVID-19 social distancing protocol at the venue of the internment.

The State of Osun was represented at the hand- over ceremony by the Honourable Commissioner of Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode; Honourable Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Adebisi Obawale; Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Dr Siji Olamiju; Special Adviser to the Governor on General Administration, Mr Niyi Idowu.

The Ekiti State Government was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Hon. Moji Yaya-Kolade; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Fafure Mojisola; Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Chief Samuel Abejide; All Progressive Congress Chairman in Ekiti State, Barr. Paul Omotosho; and Ekiti State APC Welfare Secretary, Otunba Omotayo Kolawole.

