Osun repatriates 25 girls trafficked to Lebanon

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Osun State government on Thursday disclosed that it is ready to rescue 25 trafficked girls from Lebanon.

The Diaspora Focal Point Officer for Osun State, Mrs. Titi Fadahunsi-Ajayi, said Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has also approved funds for the repatriation of the girls, which has been scheduled for August 12, 2020.

She noted that the 25 girls are identified as indigenes of the State and they have been profiled and registered with the Nigerian Embassy in Lebanon.

She said the Governor has taken note of the plight of some of the girls who are being dehumanized in Lebanon and has graciously given his approval that the girls be repatriated.

“Governor Oyetola has also agreed to pay the airfare of the twenty-five concerned girls back to Nigeria, while plans are in place to rehabilitate, empower and reintegrate them back into the society upon their return.”

