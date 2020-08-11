Osun threatens closure of markets over non-compliance with guidelines

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Osun State Government on Monday lamented over non-compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines and threatened to shut any market that refuses to adhere to safety protocols.

Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, who gave the warning in a statement after the Virtual State Executive Council meeting, said the government expressed concerns over the level of non-compliance in the markets.

Mrs. Egbemode said: “With the increased efforts of the Enforcement Team, the state government has noted a significant improvement in the level of compliance with the safety guidelines against COVID-19 among individuals. Unfortunately, our markets remain a source of worry. The government is deeply concerned that our market women and men have largely been non-compliant that the same degree improvement is absent in our markets.

“There have been a lot of advocacies and sensitisation programmes about the virus, specifically targetted at market operators, but there has been resistance to the guidelines in that quarter.

“The government has, therefore, ordered that enforcement be scaled up in the various markets across the state in the next few hours, and where flagrant disregard for safety protocols are observed, such markets should be shut immediately.”

