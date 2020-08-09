Otti sets to declare for APC

By Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

A foremost banker and 2019 Abia All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate Dr Alex Otti is set to declare for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His media aide confirmed this on Sunday in a statement.

He said the formal declaration is billed for Friday, August 14 at his Ward, Ehi na Uguru Ward 5, Isialangwa South L.G.A of Abia state, by 12 noon.

The financial expert recently announced his exit from APGA, citing factionalisation and gross abuse of the foundational ideals and ethos of the party at the highest level.

The Nation gathered the national leadership of APC has promised to be in the state later for a special reception for Otti and his supporters.

Otti, a first class graduate of Economics from University of Port Harcourt was MD/CEO of Diamond bank.

He voluntarily retired in 2014 and joined active politics in Abia where he has contested twice for the governorship slot.

