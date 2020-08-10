Otti to declare for APC in Abia

Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

ABIA State governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Allaince (APGA) in 2019 Alex Otti is to declare for All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on Monday, his media aide said the declaration would hold on August 14 at Otti’s Ehi na Uguru Ward 5 in Isialangwa South Local Government.

Otti, in a recent interview, announced his exit from APGA, citing abuse of ideals.

It was gathered APC national leadership would attend a special reception for Otti and other defectors.

