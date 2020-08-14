Our agenda for youths, by AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has promised that his administration will invest in skills and technology to impact youths.

At an online meeting to mark International Youth Day, AbdulRazaq urged youths to embrace technology and youth-centred initiatives of his administration.

Read Also: Abdulrazaq raises two probe panels

He has slashed tuition fee for two major courses at International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC), Ajase-Ipo, to allow youths access technical education and become self-reliant.

But the reduction affects only Kwara indigenes.

Tuition for three-month Special Certificate Programme (SCP) was cut from N50,000 to N35,000; tuition for IVTEC National Innovation Diploma (NID) programme was reduced from N110,060 to N77,050.

Tuition for the one-year National Vocational Certificate (NVC) was also reduced from N75,833.33 to N53,083.

Like this: Like Loading...