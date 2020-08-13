‘Our battle against pandemic’

Our Reporter

CHAIRMAN of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government in Lagos, Dr. Valentine Buraimoh, has said the council device a means to tackle the Coronavirus among its inhabitants.

Speaking at a briefing to commemorate his third year in office, Buraimoh described the year as year of Mask.

He said: “In Amuwo-Odofin Local government just like other communities across the world, we had no blueprint on how to survive through COVID-19, yet, we knew we just had to get tough, become resilient to avoid a total collapse of our economy and keep our people safe.

“The administration immediately refocused its lenses, thus, making welfare of the masses a priority.

We commenced an aggressive advocacy of safety procedures across the council. We published and distributed freely several documents, fliers, social media post, radio and television jingles on safety procedures. I, and in company of my management team led several sensitisation drives to all our markets, motor parks and public places to educate them on the importance of adhering to the safety protocol guidelines. Though painful but we had to also sanction those who didn’t want to obey the lockdown directives of the Federal and Lagos State governments respectively.

“This administration recognised that the most vulnerable members of the communities across the council would be adversely affected by the lockdown directives.

“To cushion the effect of their sufferings, we engaged in the distribution of food relief palliatives through community leaders who could easily identify those in their various communities that fall within the scope of the targeted beneficiaries.”

