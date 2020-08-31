‘Our claims against Brickwall valid’

Some subscribers of a land scheme at Mayflower Garden Estate, Ikorodu, have insisted that their claims against the developer, Brickwall Global Investment Limited, were not false.

The company had dismissed a fraud allegation made against it by the subscribers, who claimed they bought land but were not allocated plots.

But the subscribers, in a statement by Messrs Chukwuebuka Ezeocha, Chuka Nwadialo and Zephaniah Nwokeji, said they merely stated the facts.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the most distasteful claims by one Mr. K.D. Oniyide (on behalf of Brickwall Global Investments).

“While we may concede to the desperation of the company to save face and cover up the claims of malfeasance against it; we are shocked and greatly pained that Mr Oniyide will state that its genuinely aggrieved customers are liars and being malicious and have contrived facts to institute reputational damages on the company! Pray which company?

“How do you explain someone buying seven plots of land in Ajah, Ikorodu, Owerri, Delta, Imo and Ogun and not taking possession of even one plot? How do you explain that weeks after service, the company hasn’t filed papers in court in rebuttal?

“How do you explain the many pleas for out of court settlement with the blatant refusal to provide assurances/ guarantees that the property is without defect and enter terms if settlement?

“How do you explain the halfhearted pleas and representations of executive officers of the company? How do you explain the failure to provide Survey Plans years after payments were made?

“How do you explain the non-denial of the allegation that the property was oversubscribed years after enquiries were made in that regard?”

The subscribers said they put their life savings in the property only to be denied their plots till date.

“We blame ourselves for not reporting Brickwall’s malfeasance to the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory timeously even when they invited us to set the ball rolling against the company by submitting a petition to their office at Alausa because of the pleas of the Chief Operations Officer, Emmanuel Ijakpa,” they said.