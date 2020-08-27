Ousted Malian President, Ibrahim Keita, Losses Interest In Power, Determined To Step Down

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the ousted President of Mali has said he has lost interest in power and is ready to resign from his former office.

The decision of Keita to step down was of disclosed by Nigeria’s former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, who visited the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, August 26.

Dr Jonathan, who is ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali, met with President Muhammadu Buhari on the crisis rocking Mali.

The meeting comes ahead of an extraordinary virtual summit by ECOWAS Heads of State and Leaders scheduled to take place on Friday.

Jonathan told Buhari that he and his team were allowed to meet with Keita who confirmed that he resigned from office voluntarily.

The former president also briefed President Buhari on the dialogue with the military coup leaders seeking to stay in power for three years, before holding elections in the country.

“They call themselves National Committee for the Salvation of the People,” Dr Jonathan was quoted as saying in a statement by President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

He added, “We asked them to allow ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to return to his personal residence where he would be given tight security, but they said he could travel abroad and not return to answer questions they may have for him.

“We also told them that what would be acceptable to ECOWAS was an interim government headed by a civilian or retired military officer, to last for six or nine months and a maximum of 12 calendar months.

“The Interim Government would then organise elections to restore full constitutional order.”

Jonathan added that the military leaders in Mali want ECOWAS to lift sanctions put in place as it is already affecting the country.

In response, Jonathan said, “But we told them that the authority to do such was only in the hands of ECOWAS Heads of State.”

Giving a remark, Buhari stressed that Mali’s priority should be securing the country which is largely occupied by terrorists.

“About two-thirds of Mali is occupied by terrorists, and it makes common sense to secure the country, rather than pursuing individual interests,” he stated.

The President was, however, hopeful that the sub-region would take a common position on the issue when the leaders meet on Friday to arrive at an amicable and generally acceptable position to all interested parties.

Following series of protests demanding the resignation of ousted President Keita, he was later overthrown by mutinying troops on August 18, amid the lingering unrest in the country.

He was arrested and taken into custody along with the country’s Prime Minister, Boubou Cisse, as well as other senior government officials.

A day after he was forced out of office, President Keita bowed to pressure and announced that he had stepped down to avoid “bloodshed”.

