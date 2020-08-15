Outcasts: Talented yet unplayable Euro stars

There is a truism that talent is never enough and this more so with recent developments within the corridors of some European top clubs as more star players became surplus to requirements in extraordinary circumstances, reports OLUWAMAYOMIKUN OREKOYA

Perhaps no player is regarded as a pariah in an European side today as the gifted striker Gareth Bale. Permanently consigned to the bench, it is no secret that the Wales captain has no future at the Santiago Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane; and their relationship hit a new low last week when he failed to travel for the club’s ill-fated Champions League showdown against Manchester City. Though he faces a bleak future at the Bernabeu ,Bale has reportedly refused to leave Real Madrid this summer and is prepared to wait up to two years for his next club match if necessary. The Spaniards’ former president Ramon Calderon has suggested a loan move away is the only compromise after claiming Bale is “wasting his time”.

His mega contract which runs till 2022 is worth over £600,000-a-week which makes any potential loan expensive for Premier League clubs to afford, even if Real subsidize part of his salary.

His previous appearance was on June 24 as Bale made just his 12th La Liga start en route to the team’s latest title thus he was a peripheral figure in Real’s title celebrations with the La Liga trophy.

Bale’s present situation is worrisome indeed and his former teammate at Tottenham Andros Townsend agreed his condition was precarious, dismissing suggestion that his old team-mate is happy to remain on the side-lines and pick up his weekly wages at the Bernabeu.

“I think if anything the Bale situation, he’d want to go back to Spurs,” the ex-Tottenham star told talkSPORT. “The memories of Spurs. His happiness; he was the main man. He was

“He would be like, ‘I wish I was at Spurs now and had the freedom to do whatever I want, to express myself and not worry about where I am now… where I get scrutinised for playing golf.”

In Bale’s company is Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil who is widely regarded as an exceptional player. Ironically, what is exceptional now about Ozil is his absence from the Gunners’ first-team in recent times despite his staggering wages.

Normally, the less a player plays, the less important they are to the team and the less they earn. How does the 31-year-old’s exceptionally high wage connect with his exceptional lack of playing time on the pitch? The answer is they don’t.

With a huge £350k-a-week wages, the German is Arsenal’s highest-paid player and he suffered backlash for not agreeing to a 12.5 per cent pay cut to support the club during a financially unstable time linked to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“As players, we all wanted to contribute; but we needed more information and many questions were unanswered,” the 31-year-old told Athletic among other things about his predicament at the Emirates.

“People who know me know exactly how generous I am and, as far as I’m aware, I was not the only player who rejected the cut in the end, but only my name came out.

“I guess that’s because it is me and people have been trying for two years to destroy me, to make me unhappy, to push an agenda they hope will turn the supporters against me and paint a picture that is not true.

“Possibly the decision affected my chances on the pitch, I don’t know. But I’m not afraid to stand up for what I feel is right – and when you see what has happened now with the jobs, maybe I was,” he said.

But be that as it may, many Arsenal faithful would argue that Ozil is least interested in the fortune of the club hence for not activating the mental strength required from a player of his calibre.

Elsewhere in Spain, Frenchman Ousmane Dembele is still considered as an outsider at Camp Nou despite nearing match fitness after a long injury layoff.

According to SPORT’s Luis Miguelsanz, Barca would sell Dembele or loan him out with an option to buy before June 30 next year, though this date could be slightly altered given the way the soccer calendar has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Already Manchester United were reportedly speaking with the Frenchman’s camp, as they might try to sign the 23-year-old if their attempt to sign Jadon Sancho falls through.

While PSG and Bayern apparently interested, they have been put off by Dembele’s lengthy history of knocks but other candidates may emerge.

Barcelona are understood to be willing to sell the winger after his spell in Catalonia has been frustrated by several serious injuries.

Similarly, there are still many rivers to cross for Ross Barkley at Stamford Bridge-the home of English Premier League side, Chelsea.

To say Barkley’s Chelsea career has been stop-start would be an understatement. The midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2018 but it has not been smooth sailing ever since he left Everton’s Goodison Park in acrimonious manner.

His first six months in a Chelsea shirt were disrupted by injuries and he made just two appearances under Antonio Conte before the Italian was replaced by Maurizio Sarri.

Barkley was in-and-out of the team under Sarri and struggled to show the best sides of his game on a consistent basis, despite making 27 league appearances.

Life under Frank Lampard has also been up and down but Barkley was impressive at the close of the Premier League post COVID-19 lockdown.

While Chelsea were unable to bring in any new signings last summer, there has not been a shortage of competition for places in the midfield.

Lampard has had to choose between senior players like N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic as well as youngster Mason Mount who has had an impressive first season in the Premier League.

Billy Gilmour has also been given an opportunity by the Chelsea boss and a commanding performance in the Cup against Liverpool showed the potential of the 19-year-old.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also fit again after recovering from a ruptured Achilles which provides Barkley with even more competition in the centre of midfield.

There is no transfer ban for Lampard this summer and the club have already shown their intentions to spend big after signing striker Timo Werner for £53million.

The fight to be a first-team regular next season is set to be a fierce one at Stamford Bridge and Barkley might be cast away yet again.

Meanwhile, old war horse Juan Mata must be prepared to leave Manchester United this summer amid interest from Turkish giants, Fenerbahce.

News outlet Sansursuz Futbol claims Mata is ‘eager’ to move away from Old Trafford, with the Super Lig club looking to strike a deal for the 32-year-old playmaker.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue to restructure his squad in the close season and Mata – who joined United in 2014 – is likely to be deemed surplus to requirements.

The Spaniard’s game time has been limited since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January, making just two Premier League starts since the turn of the year.

Mata started on the right side of midfield during the FA Cup quarter-final victory over Norwich, but Solskjaer preferred to play Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford on the flanks during the 5-2 win over Bournemouth.

The former Valencia man has made 20 starts in total this season, but 12 of those have come in cup competitions and Fernandes and Pogba’s developing partnership could restrict Mata’s involvement over the remaining matches.

Nevertheless, Mata is under contract until June 2021 and United have the option to extend the deal by an additional year, meaning Fenerbahce would be required to pay a fee.

In the same vein, no-nonsense Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted John Stones could leave Manchester City in the close season.

Stones, who joined in the summer of 2016, has endured a difficult campaign because of injury and loss of form and Guardiola said the 26-year-old’s confidence had been affected. Since football’s resumption Stones has yet to feature, though he was injured when City began again in mid-June.

In another twist, Philippe Coutinho has long been linked with a move to Arsenal as Barcelona desperately try to find a new club for him this month.

Coutinho’s career peaked when he completed a £142million move from Liverpool to Barcelona in 2018, since then it has dramatically gone downhill, with the Brazilian falling out of favour in Spain before being sent on loan to Bayern Munich.

Back in England, Callum Hudson-Odoi is another player unhappy at his lack of game time for Chelsea and would consider a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

The England international played less than an hour after Chelsea’s return to action following the coronavirus pandemic lockdown .

