Over 100 Nigerian Students Mysteriously Killed In Northern Cyprus Universities, Family Demands Justice For Latest Victim

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, is demanding justice for 25-year old Nigerian student, Mr Ibrahim Khaleel Bello, and others killed in mysterious circumstances in Northern Cyprus universities.

In a thread of tweets on the Commission’s Twitter handle, it was revealed that “Ibrahim Khaleel Bello was among about 100 Nigerians killed and murdered in mysterious circumstances in Northern Cyprus from 2016 to 2020 without prosecuting any of the assailants.”

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa pleaded for justice following a petition filed by Hon. Justice Amina Ahmad Bello, a Judge in Kaduna state High Court on the mysterious and inexplicable death of her son, a third-year Civil Engineering Degree student of Girne American University in Girne (Kyrenia), Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus ( TRNC) via Mersin 10, Turkey, in Abuja on Monday.

Dabiri-Erewa urged parents to be wary of sending their wards to Northern Cyprus as the country is not recognized by the United Nations except the Republic of Turkey, adding that Nigeria has no diplomatic ties with that country.

She also insisted that the country should be blacklisted given the preponderance of Nigerian Students who have died mysteriously in Northern Cyprus without any form of prosecution or compensation whatsoever.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa assured the Justice Bello-led delegation that NIDCOM will work with the Ministry of Justice, Nigerian Mission in Turkey and other relevant agencies to ensure justice is served.

She added that “the death of Ibrahim Khaleel Bello should be a tipping point to end the continuous killings of Nigerian students in that country.”

She noted that most of the courses Nigerians parents send their kids to Northern Cyprus Universities to study are not accredited and they end up killing the children, many of them unreported.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa said: “The time has come for us to blacklist all these Universities in Northern Cyprus and advise our students from seeking any form of admission there as it portends danger to their life and future.”

The Attorney-General of the Federation, according to the Commission, has already reported the matter to Interpol for further investigation.

Justice Amina Ahmad Bello, the mother of the deceased, said she wants justice, not just for her son but also for other Nigerian Students who have died mysteriously in the Girne American University Girne (Kyrenia), and other Universities in Northern Cyprus.

Justice Bello narrated how her son was allegedly murdered and it was covered up by the authorities in Northern Cyprus as well as the University authorities who claimed it was a suicide mission, as he ”fell from a seven-storey building.”

She insisted that the report be investigated and all those found culpable be prosecuted as there was nothing to show that her son committed suicide.

Justice Bello said hours before her son was killed, she spoke with him, and he expressed fears concerning his safety in the University environment.

She said: “I don’t believe it was an accident or a suicide as I went to Cyprus barely 24 hours after it happened and got to the mortuary where there was no scratch or wound on his body.

“I suspected foul play that my son was killed as the school was non- challant in breaking the news to me on my arrival there.”

Justice Bello said hours before the boy died, he sent her a WhatsApp message that read: “Mama, Please I want to come back home. Wallahi if I stay here, I will just die here without anybody batting an eyelash. I just need to come back home. Mama, please try to understand that this isn’t a place for me.”

Justice Bello alleged that some of the vital organs of some of the slain Nigerian students were harvested as her son’s stomach was opened and sutured when the corpse was finally released.

Late Ibrahim Khaleel Bello is among about 100 Nigerians killed and murdered mysteriously from 2016 to 2020 without any of the assailants being prosecuted.

Other victims include, Kennedy Taomwabwa Dede, 28, student of Eastern Mediterranean University and was killed on Feb. 1, 2018, Walshak Augustine Ngok, a student of Marine Engineering at Near East University, murdered on April 19, 2019.

Others are Gabriel Soriwei, a first-year student of Electrical Electronics of Cyprus International University, Nicosia, Osabanjo Adeola Owoyale, 33, went missing and found dead on July 1, 2019.

The list also includes Augustine Wallies killed on April 19, 2019, Stanley Eteimo, 28 years, Hassan Babatunde, 28, murdered, Temitayo Adigun, killed, Kubiat Abasi Abraham Okon, 24, killed, Oziegbe Gospower Airekugose and Olasubomi Ope among others not reported.

See tweets shared by NIPCOM in reaction to the death of Nigerian students in Cyprus.

Like this: Like Loading...