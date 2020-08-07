Over 80,000 children displaced due to Beirut explosions – UNICEF

Over 80,000 children have been displaced by Tuesday’s huge explosions that rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.

“UNICEF is concerned that many children are suffering from trauma and remain in shock.

“It is trying to step up support for the affected children and their families,’’ the UN agency said in a statement.

“Over the past 48 hours, UNICEF continued to coordinate closely with authorities and partners on the ground to respond to the urgent needs of families affected, focusing on health, water and the wellbeing of children.’’

The death toll from the explosions has reached 154, Lebanese Health Minister, Hamad Hassan, said on Friday.

Hassan said that 20 per cent of the 5,000 injuries need hospitalisation while serious cases have reached 120 as the shattered glasses caused severe injuries that required surgeries.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Tuesday evening, killing at least 154 people and injuring about 5,000 others.

The explosion also caused massive damages in the city. (Xinhua/NAN)

