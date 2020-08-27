Oyetola inaugurates 15-member Osun Amotekun Corps board

Oyetola of Osun. Photo: TWITTER/GBOYEGAOYETOLA

Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Thursday inaugurated a 15-member Osun Security Network and Amotekun Corps Board in Osogbo, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Oyetola equally inaugurated a three-member Amotekun Independent Complaints Board to be chaired by Retired Justice Moshood Adeigbe.

The governor, during the inauguration, stated that Retired Gen. Ademola Aderibigbe would be the Chairman of the Amotekun Board while Retired Gen. Bashir Adewinbi would be the board’s corps commander.

“I have great pleasure and privilege in welcoming you all to the inauguration of the Osun Security Network Agency and the Amotekun Corps Board and the Amotekun Independent Complaints Board.

“The two bodies, which we are inaugurating today, are products of the Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps (Establishment) Law 2020.

“The two boards have been created by the Law to ensure fair and effective



administration, implementation and operation of the Amotekun Corps.

“They will collaborate with the conventional security agencies to ensure fair and absolute security of our state by



complementing the conventional security agencies to stop the incidences of rape, illegal mining, possible banditry, kidnapping and other crimes which have crept into the state as a result of the deplorable security situation in the nation.

“It is our hope that the Osun Security Network Agency and the Amotekun Corps will offer improved security of lives and property and close the gaps created by the obvious overstretching of the conventional security agencies.

“While the Amotekun Independent Complaints Board will act as checks and balances for the activities of the Corps personnel,” he said.

Oyetola, however, urged the people of the state to collaborate with the Amotekun Corps by providing useful information and offering other necessary support, adding that it would take the collective responsibility for the corps to work.

In their individual remarks, the chairmen of the newly inaugurated boards, Retired Gen. Adewinbi and Retired Justice Adeigbe, thanked the governor for the opportunity given to them to serve, promising to keep the state safe by living up to the confidence reposed on them.

