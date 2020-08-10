Oyinlola speaks on regret dumping PDP for APC in 2014



Former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Osun state has spoken on his regret dumping the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014.

In an interview with Vanguard, Gov Oyinlola opened up when he was asked if he had any regrets going to the APC in 2014.

He said, “There is a regret in the sense that we thought we had the worst of government in Jonathan but what we went to, honestly, was so incomparable.

It made Jonathan a saint. And that is the only regret I had. Giving the antecedent of President Buhari, being a retired General, and a flash of his action as a military head of state, we had believed that he would straighten things security-wise, economically, and infrastructure wise.”

The former military administrator continued, “Now, mention an area of development that he has been able to tackle boldly, taking an inference from what he did as military head of state. He is a shadow of what we used to know.”

Vanguard

