Oyo approves N59.7m for Amotekun take off

From Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo State government has approved N59.7 million grant for the take-off of the State Security Network codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun‘.

The fund would be for the procurement of 3,000 uniforms, combat boots, lanyard, baseball hats, security belts and worsted socks.

It will also cover the production of logo to identity and distinguish personnel from other security agencies.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism Wasiu Olatunbosun, who addressed reporters after the state’s 19th virtual executive meeting, said: “…for the effective take off of operation amotekun, the State Executive Council (SEC) has approved the procurement of 3,000 uniforms and accoutrements such as combat boots, lanyard, baseball hats, security belts, worsted socks, production of Amotekun and Oyo State logo for 3,000 corps at N59.7 million.

“The uniforms and accoutrements will identity and distinguish the corps from other security agencies.”

Olatubosun added that the council also approved funds for re-accreditation of Adeoyo Maternity at Yemetu, Ibadan, as a fully-fledged teaching hospital. The initial accreditation was withdrawn because the facility did not have the necessary equipment required for such.

He said: “In pursuant of this lofty goal, the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria has visited Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital and the team has notified the government of its intention to re-accredit it.

“Equipment to be procured include six hydraulic delivery beds, two theatre electronic/automatic table, one Laparoscope, one hysteroscope, one Colposcope, two CTG, two Ultrasound, four Angle Poise Lamps and one bowl anaesthetic machine.

“These equipment will cost N75 million and the facility should be ready before the end of the year.”

