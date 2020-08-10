Oyo, Ekiti commissioners recover

Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

ATTORNEY-General and Commissioner for Justice Olawale Fapohunda and Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun have recovered from the deadly coronavirus disease after the test conducted on them returned negative.

Fapohunda, who had spent 13 days in isolation, announced his recovery on Sunday via his official Twitter handle @AGWaleFapohunda.

Also, after 46 days in isolation, Olatubosun was given a clean bill of health when he tested negative for two consecutive times at the Oyo State Emergency Operation Centre, the medical team of COVID 19 Taskforce.

An elated Olatubosun gave thanks to God for his mercy over him and everyone who played prominent roles in his recovery.

