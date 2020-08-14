Daily News

Oyo Environment commissioner takes oath

By
0
Post Views: Visits 65

From Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

A substantive commissioner for Oyo State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Idowu Oyeleke, took his oath of office yesterday.

Idowu is taking the office after the death of Kehinde Ayoola, who died on May 14.

Read Also: Oyo to remodel Lekan Salami Stadium

 

Governor Seyi Makinde admonished Oyeleke to ensure his appointment benefits the state and not his political zone alone.

Oyeleke thanked Makinde for the opportunity to serve, and pledged not to betray the trust.

 

Edo 2020: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu battle for monarch’s blessings, get titles

Previous article

Beware of toxic hand sanitisers, U.S. agency warns

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News