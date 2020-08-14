Oyo Environment commissioner takes oath

From Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

A substantive commissioner for Oyo State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Idowu Oyeleke, took his oath of office yesterday.

Idowu is taking the office after the death of Kehinde Ayoola, who died on May 14.

Governor Seyi Makinde admonished Oyeleke to ensure his appointment benefits the state and not his political zone alone.

Oyeleke thanked Makinde for the opportunity to serve, and pledged not to betray the trust.

