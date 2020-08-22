Oyo police confirm killing of officer

The Oyo State police command on Saturday confirmed the killing of one of its officers in an attack that took place Friday evening.

There was pandemonium at Ikolaba area of Ibadan Friday evening when unknown gunmen attacked a police station in the area.

The gunmen stormed Ikolaba police station and killed a police corporal on duty.

The police station is less than one kilometer from the residence of Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the attack, however, said that he was yet to get details of the incident.

Mr Fadeyi confirmed the killing of the officer.

“Good morning sir. At about 9 pm of 21/08/2020, two policemen who were attached to Ikolaba police station who were at the other side of the road of the station were attacked by hoodlums in a moving vehicle.

“In the process, one police corporal was shot dead while one inspector was injured and he is recuperating in the hospital while the hoodlums ran away,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

He also said that the police station was not attacked.