Oyo Police places N500,000 bounty on Sunday Shodipe

The joy and relief citizens of Akinyele had after the arrest and parade of the serial killer Sunday Shopide was trauncated when the news broke out of his escape from the Police Custody in Oyo state and the killing of another woman in the community a few days after his escape. Shodipe has reportedly murdered a woman identified as Funmilayo (Iya Ibeji)on Saturday when he sneaked into the room and smashed her head with an object believed to be a cutlass which later led to the death of the victim. Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday expressed his displeasure and gave a marching orders to security operatives to ensure the re-arrest of the notorious serial killer. The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on wednesday the 19th ordered the deployment of additional investigative aids to Oyo State to complement the efforts of the state Police Command in the ongoing manhunt of suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe. In a Press release signed by the Force’s Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, the additional deployment comprises crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja. The release stated, “The IGP who condemned the unfortunate escape from lawful custody of the suspect, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command to intensify efforts and ensure the prompt re-arrest of the fleeing suspect”. “All persons indicted in the escape are to be identified and made to face the wrath of the law” end of quote Earlier yesterday, angry youths staged a protest at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters located at the Eleyele area of Ibadan over the escape of Sunday Shodipe causing an unrest in the community. It was gathered thwt students got unruly attacking the station with stones but the situation was brought under control. Earler this evening, a bounty of #500, 000 was placed on sunday shodipe by the Oyo state Police. The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has said the command would reward anyone with useful information on how to apprehend the suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe. In a statement signed by the Police PRO, Fadeyi Olugbenga, the Police Commissioner implored members of the public to arrest and immediately hand him over to the nearest Police Station for necessary action. The statement reads in quote “The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Nwachukwu Enwonwu wishes to state that handsome reward of 500, 000 awaits whoever gives useful information for the arrest of the suspected serial killer at Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, one Sunday Shodipe ‘m’ 19yrs who was arrested and paraded at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters on 17th July, 2020, but later escaped from lawful custody on 11th August, 2020” The Statement says members of the public could call 08035632410 and 07066003536 in case Sunday Shodipe is caught or seen.

