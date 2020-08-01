Oyo state government marks the World Day against Trafficking in Person

Today, July 30th is the World Day against Trafficking in Persons and we are reminded of the plight of millions of victims that are suffering at the hands of their exploiters. The Oyo state government commemorates this day with the world and most especially the eleven victims of human trafficking who were repatriated from Lebanon on the 11th of July, 2020. This year’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons honours the first responders helping to end the crime of human trafficking which includes law enforcement officers, social workers, healthcare professionals, NGO staff and many others working around the world to protect the vulnerable. The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Diaspora affairs Mrs Bolanle Sarumi Aliyu stresses that there is no dignity in Human trafficking and under no circumstance should any human be subjected to the evil of domestic servitude and exploitation. Friday, the 24th of July, Omitutun initiative donated one million naira to kick start the fund raising of bringing the rest of the victims back from Lebanon and to empower them. The Oyo state government is on a mission to put an end to human trafficking and seeks the help of well meaning Nigerians to help in bringing back these victims. In coming months, the Oyo state government under the leadership of His Excellency Seyi Makinde would be implementing measures targeted at activities of entities responsible for the movement of persons internally and across borders. In attendance was the Special Assistant on Community relations, Hon Femi Josiah, the acting Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Christiana Abioye and social workers who had counselling sessions with the recently repairtrated victims. SSA Diaspora, Mrs Bolanle Sarumi Aliyu encourages citizens of Oyo state to report any trafficking activity to Oyo state diasporan affairs. Say No to human trafficking.

