Oyo state reintroduces waste bins to tackle indiscriminate refuse disposal

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced on Thursday that waste bins would be made available for public use at strategic places in line with the state government’s zero tolerance for filth and unkempt environment.

This was made known by the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Dr. Lateef Oyeleke while addressing newsmen.

Dr. Oyeleke said, the government would ensure proper management of the public waste bins, stating that it was available in the past, but was unsustainable because of lack of proper coordination.

The environmental boss further said the waste bin would adorn strategic places in residential and market places so that people could properly dispose of their waste rather than placing them on the road medians.

His words: “We will soon begin placing these waste bins at strategic locations where residents will be expected to dump their domestic waste, these bins will serve residential and commercial purposes and will attract a token so as to be able to sustain the system.”

“We are doing this to complement other evacuation systems that are geared towards ensuring a cleaner environment which will precipitate good living among our people.”

The commissioner, however, noted that the service would not be free as the smooth running would require the users to pay a little sum because the government has invested a lot in ensuring best and internationally acceptable environmental practices.

The commissioner, while monitoring the level of cleanliness of the Ibadan metropolis, assured that the government was committed to the cleanliness of the environment and would make violators face the full wrath of the law.

He also noted that the dumpsite at Awotan was upgraded to comply with international standards so as to mitigate environmental hazards from air pollution that used to arise from refuse sites.

The commissioner, then, said the Awotan dumpsite and other dump sites were being rebuilt to ensure that waste collectors dispose of the refuse adequately and at approved sites.

