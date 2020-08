Mesut Ozil has slammed Arsenal’s failure to back his support of Uighur Muslims over their alleged persecution in China. Arsenal midfielder Ozil spoke out on Instagram against China’s treatment of the Uighur population in Xinjiang last year. More than one million Uighurs and mostly Muslim Turkic minorities have been rounded up in internment camps, according […]

The post Ozil blasts Arsenal failure to back his Uighur Muslim comments appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...