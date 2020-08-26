Ozo, TrickyTee win N1 million each in TurnUp music challenge

By Gbenga Bada

Two-time Head of House Ozo and TrickyTee have emerged winners of the Pepsi TurnUp music challenge.

The two Housemates, who belong to Team Tekno, emerged winners of the highly anticipated task after impressing Biggie with their teamwork, showmanship and accurate lyrics of the song.

The winning team performed Tekno’s hit song, ‘Duro,’ released in 2015.

For winning the second task, Ozo and TrickyTee won themselves N1 million each, an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai for OneFest music festival and a year supply of Pepsi beverages.

Earlier in the day, the Housemates in two per team had been asked to assemble a puzzle piece to determine which of the Pepsi ambassadors they will be representing.

Team Tiwa Savage, which had Prince and Nengi, won the task.

How the housemates performed at the Pepsi TurnUp music challenge

The show kicked off at exactly 7pm after four hours of practice.

Team Davido: Dorathy and Bright O performed Davido’s hit single, ‘If’. It began with a drama but was drab. However, Bright O tried to make the performance interesting by spraying BBNairas and putting a 30BG neck chain on Dorathy during the performance.

Team DJ Cuppy: Lucy and Kiddwaya performed DJ Cuppy’s hit song feat Tekno, ‘Go Low’. Their performance was below expectation and they struggled with their lyrics.

Team Burna Boy: Neo and Erica performed Burna Boy’s hit song, ‘On the Low’. The performance was filled with so much energy. Although they struggled with their lyrics, they were able to make good use of their smiles and energetic performance.

DJ Spinall: Vee and Tolanibaj performed DJ Spinall’s hit single featuring Kizz Daniel. The two ladies got their lyrics right and gave a sterling performance. At some point, they lost their lyrics fitness but still pulled through with a good show.

Team Tekno: TrickyTee and Ozo performed Tekno’s ‘Palanga’. The two men gave a sterling performance with good mastery of their lyrics as well as a well-balanced choreography.

Team Tiwa Savage: Prince and Nengi performed Tiwa Savage’s hit single, ‘All Over’. The performance kicked off with energy from the beginning with Prince taking the lead with the lyrics and Nengi giving support. They ended their performance with a mild kiss.

Team Wizkid: Laycon and Wathoni performed Wizkid’s controversial and hit single, ‘Fever’