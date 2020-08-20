BBNaija2020 : Do Not Mistake Our Closeness For A Relationship Nengi Tells Ozo

One of the relationships considered to be real among the 2020 lockdown housemates took another drama. Last night, Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi Rebecca Hampson, bluntly told Ozo not to mistake their closeness in the house for a “relationship”.

Ozo has always fancied Nengi and has been on her case for a while. During one of his diary sessions, he even mentioned that Nengi has the qualities he is searching for in a woman and that he is really attracted to her.

During one of her diary sessions, Nengi however revealed to Big Brother that she has a boyfriend outside the house who broke up with her because she didn’t tell him she was going into the Big Brother house until when she was about going in.

She said she hopes they reconcile when she leaves the house and if not, she might consider Ozo’s proposal as he is a great guy as well.

Both of them have been very close in the house and most of the time always seen together.

Well, last night, she set the records straight to him again, telling him not to mistake their closeness for anything. She said she hopes she isn’t leading him on. Ozo on the other hand didn’t look pleased.

Meanwhile just on Tuesday 18 of August , Ozo went to Nengi’s bed very early in the morning while she was still deeply asleep. Only for her to rise to Ozo holding out breakfast right to her face. “Good morning, how was your night?”, he greeted and asked.

Nengi stretched out her hands and collected her freshly served breakfast. Ozo wasted no time as he quickly took his leave while Nengi smiled and stared into the doorway as he walked away.

will this ship sail?

