Ozoro killing: Bring our son’s killer to book, deceased family tells IGP

OZORO – THE Oboro family of Ozoro kingdom, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, demanding urgent intervention and comprehensive investigation into the killing of their son, Collins Iki, so as to bring the culprit to book.

The family accused the police of shielding the killer of 23 years old Collins Iki, who was shot dead on Monday 3 August 2020, during a protest in Ozoro, headquarters of the council area from “facing the full weight of the law.”

The family, in the petition written on its behalf by its Solicitor, O. Akpojumobor, said: “Our client, Mr Shadrach Omodu Oboro who is a Legal Practitioner in Delta State informed us that in the morning of August 3rd, 2020 while he was going to Court, he passed through NDC road where he saw some people gathered along the NDC road, Ozoro and also saw Inspector (names withheld) with team on the NDC road in Ozoro.

“Our client briefed us that, when he returned from Court, he was informed by his family members who were at the scene along NDC road, Ozoro that the Inspector, (names withheld) used his Police gun to brutally and gruesomely shoot and murdered Collins Iki an innocent passer-by who was going to his uncle’s site with another family member.

“Our client informed us that the deceased after he was shot dead by the Police, was rushed to the Ovie of Ozoro Palace by his family members and well-wishers before he was taken to Okeleke Hospital, Erovie Quarter, Ozoro where he was confirmed dead by Dr. Vincent Okeleke as the victim suffered gunshots.

“Our client informed us that, he visited Okeleke Hospital on the 3rd of August, 2020 where Dr Okeleke personally confirmed to him that the deceased suffered gunshot injury at the back of his head with the bullet piercing out through the eye and eventually died. The deceased was shot from behind by Inspector (names withheld).”

The petition further stated that, “Our client informed us that he and his family members visited the Ozoro Police Station to lodge their complaint of the brutal and gruesome murder of their son but the Divisional Police Officer was reportedly absent twice. Before on their third visit to the Divisional Police Officer, reluctantly assigned Inspector Celestine Attah to investigate the murder case of Collins Iki who took a statement from our client on the 5th of August, 2020 but has not taken any further step in the matter despite the repeated visit of our client.

“Our client informed us that the Police authority in Ozoro instead of causing investigation to the untimely, brutal and gruesome murder of the innocent deceased for the culprit to be brought to book, diverted investigation and attention to arrest about 37 suspects and transferred to Asaba who are not the killers of the deceased and at the same time falsely publishing in Newspaper and Internet that the deceased died as a result of stray bullet and that the deceased is a suspected cultist and internet fraudster which is copiously false, wrong, diversionary and misdirected to shield the killer of the deceased because he is a police officer.

“Our client informed us that the deceased family members are in sorrow over the loss of their son who was allegedly unconstitutionally murdered by police in Ozoro with police gun while concocting false claim and allegations of the death against innocent members of the society.

“Our client informed us that there were eyewitnesses who were present at the scene of the murder of the deceased at NDC road, Ozoro who saw the Inspector (names withheld) shooting the deceased and are ready and willing to testify to this fact. On that fateful day, Inspector (names withheld) was not alone on duty but with other armed police officer but the Inspector was the person who shot the deceased obviously.

“In view of the foregoing, we have our clients mandate to appeal to you to cause investigation into our client’s complaint and to bring the culprit to book in the interest of justice and sanctity of the society to maintain law and order.”

