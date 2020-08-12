By Samuel O. Ayodele Omosuyi
Social gathering brings us together
Physically connecting family and friends
In sharing their joy and happiness
In a convivial atmosphere
It makes our hearts long for each other
We always look forward
To our physical meetings
Where we rub minds about
Our various daily activities
All of a sudden!
There was an outbreak of a plague
That engulfed the world
Separating friends and loved ones
From one another
Social distancing is a preventive measure
Erecting strong barriers
Against social gathering
We have been physically locked down
But we are not emotionally bogged down
Restricted is our movement to virtually
All the places we hold dear
Restricting our physical meetings
To virtual only
Who will save us from this pandemic?
To enable our children
Return to their academics
That has been halted
By the pandemic.
