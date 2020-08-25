Pandemic spreads to 11 local govt councils

Our Reporter

The Ministry of Health in Kwara State has said the COVID-19 pandemic has spread to 11 of the 16 local government areas of the state.

The spokesman for the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known in the data on the virus released by the committee yesterday in Ilorin.

Ajakaiye said five new cases were recorded in the state on Saturday.

According to the distribution table, Ilorin South Local Government Area topped the list with 414 cases, followed by Ilorin West Local Government Area with 364 cases.

Ilorin East came third with 94, Offa had 21 cases to clinch the fourth position, while Ifepodun was in fifth position with 16 confirmed cases.

Asa Local Government Area had 14 cases of the virus, Edu had four, Oke-Ero had three, while Moro, Irepodun and Oyun recorded two cases of the virus each.