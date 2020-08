Although the Senate last month, expressed its readiness to work with the executive arm in reviving the Ajaokuta Steel Company (ASC) project, the Federal Government has said that global travel restriction occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, was preventing the technical experts from Russia from coming over to conduct an audit of the steel plant. […]

