By Samuel O. Ayodele Omosuyi

 

Social gathering brings us together

Physically connecting family and friends

In sharing their joy and happiness

In a convivial atmosphere

 

It makes our hearts long for each other

We always look forward

To our physical meetings

Where we rub minds about

Our various daily activities

 

All of a sudden!

There was an outbreak of a plague

That engulfed the world

Separating friends and loved ones

From one another

 

Social distancing is a preventive measure

Erecting strong barriers

Against social gathering

We have been physically locked down

But we are not emotionally bogged down

 

Restricted is our movement to virtually

All the places we hold dear

Restricting our physical meetings

To virtual only

 

Who will save us from this pandemic?

To enable our children

Return  to their academics

That has been halted

By the pandemic.

