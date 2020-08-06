Panic in Abule-Egba, Lagos as truck collapses

By Omolola Afolabi

An Indomie Noodles articulated vehicle has collapsed at Amala Junction,Fagba roady,causing traffic obstruction and fear among residents and motorists.

According to an eye witness,the truck was trying to swerve when the tyres got stuck in the open drainage in the area at 5 am on Thursday.

The Nation gathered LASEMA Response Unit,members of The Nigerian Police Force are on ground to prevent disaster.

Efforts to speak with the officials proved abortive as they can be seen trying to salvage the situation.

Residents however lamented the narrow state of the road has caused several of such incidents.

