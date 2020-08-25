Paris Hilton worries Britney Spears is ‘treated like a child’ 

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com

Paris Hilton admitted that she worries about her friend Britney Spears in a profile in the Sunday Times.

The 39-year-old heiress said it ‘breaks [her] heart’ that her pop star pal has been under a conservatorship for 12 years, meaning someone else is in charge of her personal and financial affairs.

The Simple Life star said she doesn’t think it’s right that the 38-year-old pop icon is still being ‘treated like a child.’

‘It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her,’ Paris said.

‘It’s not fair to be an adult and be treated like a child. I can’t imagine having to live my life like that.’

Britney was subjected to the conservatorship in beginning in 2008, following her high-profile breakdown.

The move gave her father Jamie Spears control of her finances and estate and allowed him to make decisions based on her welfare.

In her most recent legal battle over the conservatorship, the Toxic singer asked a judge to allow her temporary care manager Jodi Montgomery to continue in the conservator role she assumed last year when Jamie was too ill to take charge.

According to TMZ, Britney said she ‘strongly opposes’ her father continuing as her sole conservator, though a hearing last week adjourned without changes being made.

According to Us Weekly, Jamie filed documents in court to have Britney’s former estate manager Andrew Wallet regain his role as co-conservator.

Paris’ concern for her friend was expressed after she delved into her history of abuse at the Provo Canyon boarding school in Utah in her upcoming documentary This Is Paris.

‘They were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instill fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them,’ she said of the institution, where she was also force-fed medication and placed in solitary confinement.

In her interview, Paris also opened up about some of her other friends past and present.

The former reality star loves her old friend Nicole Richie ‘like a sister,’ but she no longer has anything to do with another of her former party pals, actress Lindsay Lohan.

‘She’s beyond. I want nothing to do with her. Bad vibes,’ she said.

Paris — who has been dating her family friend Carter Reum since last November — also revealed she had her eggs frozen a few years ago after Kim Kardashian West ‘inspired’ her to take steps to preserve her fertility.

Paris would love to have a daughter if she does eventually decide to have a child.

‘I’m obsessed with dressing them up and having a mini-me. [Or twins] because then you get both [girl and boy] at once,’ she said.

Although the Stars are Blind hitmaker spoke positively about family friend Donald Trump in the past, she insisted she won’t be supporting the president in the upcoming US elections because she finds him very ‘offensive.’

‘What don’t I find offensive is the real question,’ she added.

‘We need someone that people look up to and respect, who can be empathetic, a good leader and good example. We don’t want children to think it’s OK to speak and act the way he does.’