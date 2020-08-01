Passenger dies aboard Abuja-bound flight

A 72-year-old male passenger died on an Air Peace Flight P47182 from Calabar to Abuja Flight, it was learnt.

Sources said the deceased was suffering from paraplegia due to spinal injury since 2019 and was travelling to Abuja for medical check-up when he became severely sick mid-air.

On arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, he was reportedly assessed by the Port Health officials when he was confirmed dead.

Spokesman of the Airline, Stanley Olisa confirmed the story but said the deceased was certified fit to fly.

He said: “The passenger was certified fit to fly by Port Health officials in Calabar before boarding our aircraft; but the passenger developed a medical condition in-flight.

“On arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja, we urgently notified the Port Health officials who confirmed the death and took the remains of the passenger to the hospital for the necessary protocols. Air Peace has thoroughly decontaminated its aircraft and Port Health is on top of the situation.”

