Pastor Adeboye visits Buhari in Abuja

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received the general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enoch Adeboye at the State House, Abuja.

Adeboye’s visit came when religious bodies are protesting against a section Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 recently signed by the president which had generated widespread criticisms from religious bodies in the country.

Buhari had on August 7 signed the bill into law, giving provision for religious bodies and charity organisations to be regulated by the registrar of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and a supervising minister.