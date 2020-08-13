Pastor in court for issuing $1.6m dud cheques

By Adebisi Onanuga

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC) on Wednesday re-arraigned an assistant pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, Victoria Island, Lagos, Ayodeji Ibrahim Oluokun for allegedly issuing dud cheques of $1.6 million.

Oluokun was arraigned alongside his company Peak Petroleum Industry Nigeria Limited, before Justice Toyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special offences Court.

The defendant was re-arraigned on a six-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence, stealing and issuance of dud cheques.

The EFCC Counsel, S.O Daji, told the court that the defendant, in 2014, approached the management of GOSL Nigeria Limited for a loan in the sum of $1.6 million to enable him carry out operational activities in his company’s oil field in Bayelsa State.

Oluokun was alleged to have assured the firm that he would repay the money within a year.

Unable to repay the loan, the defendant allegedly issued two post-dated Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited cheques for the sum of $1 million and $666,666 respectively, the prosecutor said.

The pastor pleaded not guilty, and Justice Taiwo adjourned the matter till September 23.

