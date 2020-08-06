PDP, Akpabio, Ekere mourn APC chairman, Okopido

By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) are united in the death of the APC Chairman in the State, Mr. Ini Okopido.

Okopido died on Wednesday at the Ibom Multi-Specialty hospital after a brief illness.

The PDP and other stalwarts of APC, in their different statements, said the entire State has lost a good man.

The PDP in a Statement tagged “Ini Okopido’s demise: We share your pain,” signed by its publicity Secretary in the State, Borono Bassey, described Okopido’s death as saddening and unfortunate.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio in his statement said he was devastated to hear of the chairman’s death because he interacted with the deceased when he visited Abuja a few days ago.

He described Late Okopido as dependable, trustworthy, and full of optimism in his engagements with members and leaders of the Party, stressing that his ability to connect easily with everybody was one of the reasons he was so loved.

“As the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Okopido was a committed and resourceful leader who was dedicated to the success and growth of our Party.

“He was dependable, trustworthy, and full of optimism in his engagements with members and leaders of our great Party. His ability to connect so easily with the full spectrum of our people was one of the reasons he was so loved. We will miss him sorely.”

Also, Ekere in his reaction said he was deeply saddened by the death, describing late Okopido as a good man, selfless with a heart for the party and people.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of my friend, brother, and leader, Obong Ini Titus Okopido, Akwa Ibom State Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC. We have lost a good man.

“Ini was an extraordinary leader and grassroots politician who played a different brand of politics defined by integrity, inclusiveness, peace, and the advancement of the common good. He was selfless with a heart for the party and people.

“Under his leadership, our great party regained momentum and put up the greatest challenge for the hearts and soul of Akwa Ibom State as an opposition party. I celebrate his vigorous pursuit of transformational politics that can lift our people out of poverty, hopelessness, and despair and deliver on the promise of change and sustainable progress. He may have left us today but his ideals will remain engraved in the hearts of all true progressives.

“My heart and prayers are with his lovely wife, Idara, children, aged mother, and other members of his immediate family. May they find strength and comfort at this dark moment.

“I also commiserate with the APC family in Akwa Ibom State and across the country Nigeria; may the ideals he represented drive us into the reality of a better, richer and more prosperous Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria.

“Goodnight my dear brother. You were a good man and your legacies will continue to celebrate your time here with us,” Ekere said

