PDP and the Ekiti deadlock

Sentry

After days of parrying the many questions trailing the expiration of the three-month tenure of the caretaker panel overseeing the affairs of its Ekiti State chapter, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the tenure of the Senator Agboola Hosea-led caretaker committee by a further three months.

The party has been enmeshed in a deep crisis as the camps of former governor, Ayodele Fayose and the lawmaker representing Ekiti South, Senator Biodun Olujimi battle for its soul.

Following the stalemate of the March 7 ward congress and expiration of the Gboyega Oguntuwase-led state working committee, the National Working Committee had in May constituted a seven-man caretaker committee to take charge and resolve all issues within three months.

Sentry can reliably report that reconciliation efforts have failed to yield positive results. For the three months during which several meetings and talks were held, the Agboola Hosea-led caretaker committee could not bring the warring factions to agree to any of the numerous power sharing deals put on the table.

The gladiators stubbornly stuck to their guns, daring the party to wield the big stick. That necessitated the extension of tenure. What is left to be seen is if the panel will now perform the magic it couldn’t conjure in the first three months.