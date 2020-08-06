Daily News

PDP demands withdrawal of policemen from Edo assembly

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately stop what it called the invasion and attempt to forceful takeover the Edo state House of Assembly by illegal security operatives. At an emergency press briefing on Thursday presided over by PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party […]

