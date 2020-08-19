PDP extends Ekiti caretaker committee tenure

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has extended tenure of the Ekiti state caretaker committee by three months, The Nation learnt on Wednesday.

The tenure of the seven-man committee headed by Senator Agboola Hosea ended August 17.

Agboola, who made this disclosure on Wednesday in a telephone chat with The Nation, said the extension was for another three months.

Agboola, who expressed optimism the crisis in the party would soon be laid to rest, vowed to reconcile warring parties in the crisis rocking the party before the conduct of the outstanding congresses of the party.

He revealed the committee had met all gladiators within the Ekiti PDP, with all of them assuring of their resolve to work together and save the party from collapse.

The Chairman of the committee said the outstanding local government and state congresses of the party would only be conducted when peace returned to the party in the state.

He noted the committee was determined to bring all groups together and ensure unity for the party to stand a better chance of winning the 2022 governorship election.

The party had in recent time enmeshed in a deep crisis as former Governor Ayodele Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi(Ekiti South) battle for control of the party.

Following the controversial March 7 ward congress and expiration of Gboyega Oguntuwase-led State Working Committee (SWC), the National Working Committee in May constituted a seven-man caretaker committee to take charge of the party’s affairs and resolve all issues within three months.

On the date for the outstanding congresses, Agboola noted that a date would be fixed by the national leadership after the panel must have completed its assignment of bringing together all tendencies within the party.