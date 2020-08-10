PDP gives Gbajabiamila seven days to declare Dogara’s seat vacant

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to declare Yakubu Dogara’s seat vacant in seven days or they proceed to legal action. The former Speaker, Dogara had on July 24 defected from PDP to the All Progressives Congress. But in a copy of the letter made […]

