Daily News

PDP gives Gbajabiamila seven days to declare Dogara’s seat vacant

By
0
Post Views: Visits 19

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to declare Yakubu Dogara’s seat vacant in seven days or they proceed to legal action. The former Speaker, Dogara had on July 24 defected from PDP to the All Progressives Congress. But in a copy of the letter made […]

The post PDP gives Gbajabiamila seven days to declare Dogara’s seat vacant appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post PDP gives Gbajabiamila seven days to declare Dogara’s seat vacant appeared first on Breaking News.

Unilorin wins $80,000 grant for research into Disability Rights in Nigeria

Previous article

18 ships discharging petrol, other items at Lagos port – NPA

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News